Tyler Mahle gets the start for the Minnesota Twins on Friday against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just eight homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Washington ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .337 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 62 (3.4 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.7 times per game on average.

Washington has a 6.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.373 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (1-1) will take the mound for the Nationals, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Cal Quantrill 4/15/2023 Guardians L 6-4 Home Chad Kuhl Zach Plesac 4/16/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Patrick Corbin Shane Bieber 4/18/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Home Josiah Gray Dean Kremer 4/19/2023 Orioles L 4-0 Home MacKenzie Gore Kyle Bradish 4/21/2023 Twins - Away Trevor Williams Tyler Mahle 4/22/2023 Twins - Away Chad Kuhl Pablo Lopez 4/23/2023 Twins - Away Patrick Corbin Sonny Gray 4/25/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Max Scherzer 4/26/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Kodai Senga 4/27/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Joey Lucchesi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.