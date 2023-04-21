Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals hit the field on Friday at Target Field against Tyler Mahle, who is starting for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Twins have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +170. The total is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: WFTC29

WFTC29 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -210 +170 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 2-4 when it's set as an underdog of +170 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of its 18 opportunities.

The Nationals have posted a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-9 3-4 2-7 3-5 2-8 3-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.