Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Twins - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .343, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 12 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In four games this year (22.2%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.16 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
