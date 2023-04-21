The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Hawks put up 118.4 points per game (third in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 229.5 combined points per game, 1.0 more point than this contest's over/under.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 25.5 -125 26.6 Derrick White 15.5 -125 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 12.5 -125 14.9 Marcus Smart 11.5 -120 11.5

