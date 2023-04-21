The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .207 with two doubles, two triples and five walks.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 17 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.6% of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.

In two games this season, Abrams has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings