The Washington Nationals and Victor Robles, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .288 with six walks and five runs scored.

In 52.9% of his games this season (nine of 17), Robles has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (29.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.

Robles has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

