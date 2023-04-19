The Denver Nuggets (53-29) match up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19

Wednesday, April 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Timberwolves, 109-80, on Sunday. Jamal Murray scored a team-high 24 points for the Nuggets, and Edwards had 18 for the Timberwolves.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 24 8 8 0 1 4 Michael Porter Jr. 18 11 2 1 0 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 15 4 1 0 0 3

Timberwolves' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 18 2 5 2 1 1 Jaylen Nowell 12 1 2 0 0 3 Kyle Anderson 11 1 3 2 1 1

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is the Timberwolves' top scorer (24.6 points per game), and he posts 4.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert is putting up a team-leading 11.6 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 13.4 points and 1.2 assists, making 65.9% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

The Timberwolves receive 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Kyle Anderson.

Mike Conley is the Timberwolves' top assist man (6.7 per game), and he posts 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Jaylen Nowell gives the Timberwolves 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown DEN 15 4.1 2.9 1.3 0.7 0.8 Anthony Edwards MIN 20.9 4.3 4 1.3 0.8 2.1 Jamal Murray DEN 13.8 3 4.8 0.6 0.5 2.3 Rudy Gobert MIN 10.1 12.8 2.1 0.6 1.1 0 Aaron Gordon DEN 11.2 5.3 2.7 0.8 0.7 0.6 Karl-Anthony Towns MIN 17.7 7.4 3.1 0.4 0.3 2.3

