Nationals vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles will try to beat MacKenzie Gore, the Washington Nationals' starter, on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
The Orioles are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+110).
Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nationals vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-130
|+110
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win five times (29.4%) in those contests.
- Washington has a record of 4-12 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in eight of 17 chances this season.
- The Nationals are 2-2-0 against the spread in their four games that had a posted line this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-8
|3-4
|2-7
|3-4
|2-7
|3-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.