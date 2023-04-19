In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Memphis Grizzlies.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-1) 226 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-1.5) 226.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-1) 227 -111 -111 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-1.5) 226.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 113 per contest (11th in league).
  • The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams average 229.6 combined points per game, 3.6 more points than this contest's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.
  • Memphis has compiled a 36-41-5 record against the spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
LeBron James 26.5 -120 21.0
LeBron James 26.5 -120 28.9
Anthony Davis 24.5 -105 22.0
Anthony Davis 24.5 -105 25.9
D'Angelo Russell 16.5 -110 19.0

