On Wednesday, Dominic Smith (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .233 with six walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.7% of them.

He has not homered in his 15 games this year.

In three games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings