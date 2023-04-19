The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has a double, a home run and nine walks while batting .208.

Call has had a hit in six of 15 games this year (40.0%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Call has picked up an RBI in five games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (20.0%).

He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings