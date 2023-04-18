Victor Robles -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .306 with six walks and five runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 143rd in the league in slugging.

Robles has gotten a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), with multiple hits on five occasions (31.3%).

He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.

Robles has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored at least once four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings