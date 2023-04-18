After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)

Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Garrett had a hit 14 times last season in 27 games (51.9%), including seven multi-hit games (25.9%).

He went yard in 14.8% of his games in 2022 (four of 27), including 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.9% of his games a year ago (seven of 27), Garrett drove home a run. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs.

In 37.0% of his 27 games last season, he touched home plate (10 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 12 .308 AVG .243 .341 OBP .275 .538 SLG .541 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 4 RBI 6 10/1 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 3 Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)