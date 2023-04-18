The Baltimore Orioles (9-7) and the Washington Nationals (5-11) will clash in the series opener on Tuesday, April 18 at Nationals Park, with Dean Kremer starting for the Orioles and Josiah Gray taking the mound for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Orioles (-145). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (0-0, 9.49 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (0-3, 4.32 ERA)

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Orioles have a record of 3-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Orioles have a 4-1 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win five times (31.2%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th

