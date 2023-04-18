Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Alex Call on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just eight homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 28th in the majors with a .355 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank eighth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 62 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.4 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 6.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Washington has pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Nationals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.421 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (0-3) will take the mound for the Nationals, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Angels L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray - 4/12/2023 Angels L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Griffin Canning 4/14/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Cal Quantrill 4/15/2023 Guardians L 6-4 Home Chad Kuhl Zach Plesac 4/16/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Patrick Corbin Shane Bieber 4/18/2023 Orioles - Home Josiah Gray Dean Kremer 4/19/2023 Orioles - Home MacKenzie Gore Kyle Bradish 4/21/2023 Twins - Away Trevor Williams Kenta Maeda 4/22/2023 Twins - Away Chad Kuhl Pablo Lopez 4/23/2023 Twins - Away Patrick Corbin Sonny Gray 4/25/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Max Scherzer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.