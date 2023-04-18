After going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in his last game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.387) thanks to four extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
  • In 75.0% of his 16 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
  • In four games this year (25.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kremer (0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 9.49 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .314 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.