After going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in his last game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.387) thanks to four extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.

In 75.0% of his 16 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.

In four games this year (25.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings