The Boston Celtics (57-25) are keeping their eye on zero players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at TD Garden on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Celtics beat the Hawks 112-99 Saturday. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to the victory with a team-high 29 points. Dejounte Murray scored 24 points in the Hawks' loss.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are only 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston has a 39-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

The Celtics have been putting up 118.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Boston makes 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.6% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA). It is making 4.4 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 11.6 per game while shooting 34.5%.

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

While the Hawks are averaging 118.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 122.2 a contest.

Atlanta makes 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.8 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9.

The Hawks' 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -10.5 230.5

