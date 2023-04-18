The Atlanta Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -10.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 points in 42 of 82 games this season.
  • Boston has had an average of 229.4 points in its games this season, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Boston has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -600 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in 55 of 82 outings.
  • The average over/under for Atlanta's matchups this season is 236.6, 7.1 more points than this game's total.
  • Atlanta is 36-46-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Hawks have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those contests.
  • Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.
  • Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 19% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 42 51.2% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Four of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics put up only 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).
  • Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Hawks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0).
  • The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 8-11 43-39
Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.