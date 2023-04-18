Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Orioles - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .208 with a double, a home run and nine walks.
- In 42.9% of his 14 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Call has picked up an RBI in five games this season (35.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (21.4%).
- In six games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Orioles have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.29).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Orioles will send Kremer (0-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 9.49 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 9.49, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .314 against him.
