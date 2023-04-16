After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles leads Washington with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .298 with five walks and five runs scored.
  • Robles has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Robles has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 28th, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
