Sunday, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 16 against the Rockies) he went 2-for-5.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)

  • Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Garrett picked up a hit in 51.9% of his games last season (14 of 27), with multiple hits in seven of those games (25.9%).
  • He hit a home run in 14.8% of his games in 2022 (four of 27), including 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.9% of his games a season ago (seven of 27), Garrett plated a run. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs.
  • He scored in 10 of 27 games last season (37.0%), including scoring more than once in 11.1% of his games (three times).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 12
.308 AVG .243
.341 OBP .275
.538 SLG .541
5 XBH 7
2 HR 2
4 RBI 6
10/1 K/BB 17/2
0 SB 3
Home Away
14 GP 13
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
  • Bieber (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.37 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (2.37), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 70th in K/9 (6.6).
