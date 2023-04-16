Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (9-6), who are trying for a series sweep, will visit Alex Call and the Washington Nationals (4-11) at Nationals Park on Sunday, April 16. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET.

The Guardians are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+190). Cleveland is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (1-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-2, 7.71 ERA)

Nationals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.

The Guardians have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win four times (26.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win one times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

