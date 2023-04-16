Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank last in Major League Baseball with just six home runs as a team.

Washington is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .335 this season.

The Nationals' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Washington has scored 55 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 98 as a team.

Washington strikes out just 6.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Washington has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.

The Nationals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.443 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (1-2) will take the mound for the Nationals, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Angels W 6-4 Away Patrick Corbin José Suarez 4/11/2023 Angels L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray - 4/12/2023 Angels L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Griffin Canning 4/14/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Cal Quantrill 4/15/2023 Guardians L 6-4 Home Chad Kuhl Zach Plesac 4/16/2023 Guardians - Home Patrick Corbin Shane Bieber 4/18/2023 Orioles - Home Josiah Gray Dean Kremer 4/19/2023 Orioles - Home MacKenzie Gore Cole Irvin 4/21/2023 Twins - Away Trevor Williams Kenta Maeda 4/22/2023 Twins - Away Chad Kuhl Pablo Lopez 4/23/2023 Twins - Away Patrick Corbin Sonny Gray

