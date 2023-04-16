Nationals vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia at Nationals Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
The Nationals are listed as +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Guardians (-250). Cleveland (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.
Nationals vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-250
|+190
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-2.5
|+110
|-135
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.
- When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.
- The Nationals are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (two of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win four times (26.7%) in those contests.
- Washington has a record of 1-4 when it's set as an underdog of +190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in seven of 15 chances this season.
- The Nationals have an against the spread record of 1-2-0 in three games with a line this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-7
|3-4
|1-7
|3-3
|1-6
|3-4
