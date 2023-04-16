Luis Garcia -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .257 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In 60.0% of his games this season (six of 10), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this season.

Garcia has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings