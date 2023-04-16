On Sunday, Lane Thomas (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with four walks and an RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has an OPS of .710, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 145th in slugging.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 73.3% of his 15 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.

In three games this year, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings