Bucks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is 218.5.
Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-9.5
|218.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points 55 times.
- Milwaukee has an average total of 230.2 in its games this year, 11.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks' ATS record is 44-38-0 this season.
- Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 16-3, a 84.2% win rate, when it's favored by -400 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.
- Miami's matchups this season have a 219.3-point average over/under, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.
- Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.
- The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.
- Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +325.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 23.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|55
|67.1%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|41
|50%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Seven of Bucks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- When playing at home, Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (21-20-0).
- The Bucks score 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Heat have hit the over in seven of their last 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0).
- The Heat put up only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow (113.3).
- Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|6-14
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|0-1
|41-41
Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.