Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .175 with a double, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .208 with a double, a home run and nine walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.5% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six games this season (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- Bieber (1-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (2.37), 14th in WHIP (.947), and 70th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers.
