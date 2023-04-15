Jose Ramirez will lead the way for the Cleveland Guardians (8-6) on Saturday, April 15, when they take on Alex Call and the Washington Nationals (4-10) at Nationals Park at 4:05 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+145). The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Zach Plesac - CLE (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs Chad Kuhl - WSH (0-0, 8.10 ERA)

Nationals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored seven times and won four of those games.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Cleveland has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 4-3 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Nationals have come away with four wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win one times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.