Alex Call and Steven Kwan hit the field when the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians meet on Saturday at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank last in Major League Baseball with just six home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 29th in the majors with a .335 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .250 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 51 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.7 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.80 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.418 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Chad Kuhl to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits against the Colorado Rockies.

Kuhl will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Away Chad Kuhl Ryan Feltner 4/10/2023 Angels W 6-4 Away Patrick Corbin José Suarez 4/11/2023 Angels L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray - 4/12/2023 Angels L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Griffin Canning 4/14/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Cal Quantrill 4/15/2023 Guardians - Home Chad Kuhl Zach Plesac 4/16/2023 Guardians - Home Patrick Corbin Shane Bieber 4/18/2023 Orioles - Home Josiah Gray Dean Kremer 4/19/2023 Orioles - Home MacKenzie Gore Cole Irvin 4/21/2023 Twins - Away Trevor Williams Kenta Maeda 4/22/2023 Twins - Away - -

