The Washington Nationals and Alex Call take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-175). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -175 +145 9 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

The Nationals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests). Washington's last three games have gone under the total, and the average total in that span was 9.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with four wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 1-5 when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in six of its 14 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 1-2-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-6 3-4 1-6 3-3 1-5 3-4

