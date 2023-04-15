Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings are 1-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
ABC
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 120 - Warriors 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Kings (- 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- The Kings have had more success against the spread than the Warriors this year, recording an ATS record of 45-36-1, as opposed to the 39-42-1 mark of the Warriors.
- When the spread is set as 1 or more this season, Sacramento (27-24-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (51.9%) than Golden State (10-15) does as the underdog (40%).
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Sacramento does it less often (48.8% of the time) than Golden State (54.9%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Warriors are 7-17, while the Kings are 35-17 as moneyline favorites.
Kings Performance Insights
- Sacramento sports a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 120.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks 25th with 118.1 points allowed per contest.
- With 27.3 dimes per game, the Kings are third-best in the league in the category.
- The Kings have a 36.9% three-point percentage this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 13.8 three-pointers per contest (fifth-best).
- This season, Sacramento has taken 57.7% two-pointers, accounting for 68.4% of the team's baskets. It has shot 42.3% threes (31.6% of the team's baskets).
Warriors Performance Insights
- Golden State is the second-best team in the NBA in points scored (118.9 per game) and 21st in points allowed (117.1).
- At 29.8 assists per game, the Warriors are best in the NBA.
- In 2022-23 the Warriors are best in the NBA in 3-point makes (16.6 per game), and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).
- Golden State takes 47.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 52.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.5% of Golden State's buckets are 3-pointers, and 61.5% are 2-pointers.
