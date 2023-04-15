De'Aaron Fox is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Sacramento Kings (48-34) square off against the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Golden 1 Center.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, April 15

Saturday, April 15 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings lost to the Nuggets on Sunday, 109-95. Their high scorer was Harrison Barnes with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Harrison Barnes 17 0 0 0 0 5 Keegan Murray 14 5 2 1 0 2 Domantas Sabonis 14 9 5 0 2 0

Warriors' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Warriors beat the Trail Blazers on Sunday, 157-101. Curry scored a team-high 26 points (and contributed seven assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 26 5 7 0 0 5 Moses Moody 25 4 4 0 0 4 Jordan Poole 21 4 2 0 0 4

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis is tops on his squad in both rebounds (12.3) and assists (7.3) per game, and also posts 19.1 points. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox leads his squad in both points (25) and assists (6.1) per contest, and also posts 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Barnes is putting up 15 points, 1.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Kevin Huerter puts up 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk is averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors get 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from Curry.

The Warriors receive 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Jordan Poole.

Klay Thompson is the Warriors' top scorer (21.9 points per game) and assist man (2.4), and posts 4.1 rebounds.

Draymond Green is averaging a team-best 6.8 assists per contest. And he is producing 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, making 52.7% of his shots from the floor.

Kevon Looney is the Warriors' top rebounder (9.3 per game), and he delivers 7 points and 2.5 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 27.7 5.6 6.6 0.9 0.4 4.4 Domantas Sabonis SAC 17.7 9.8 6.5 0.7 0.3 0.4 De'Aaron Fox SAC 17.8 3.2 4.9 0.6 0.3 0.9 Jordan Poole GS 20.5 2.8 4.1 0.6 0.4 2.7 Draymond Green GS 9 6.3 7.5 1.4 1.2 0.4 Kevin Huerter SAC 15 3.9 2.8 1 0.5 2.5

