Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .244 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Guardians allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians will look to Plesac (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
