The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is batting .244 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Ruiz has picked up a hit in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
  • The Guardians allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians will look to Plesac (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
