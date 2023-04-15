On Saturday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .204 with four doubles and four walks.

Meneses has had a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).

In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Meneses has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this season.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings