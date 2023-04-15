After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Zach Plesac) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has five walks while hitting .250.
  • In eight of 12 games this year (66.7%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.
  • In three games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
  • The Guardians give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Plesac (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
