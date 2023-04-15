Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Zach Plesac) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five walks while hitting .250.
- In eight of 12 games this year (66.7%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.
- In three games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Guardians give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
