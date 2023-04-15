C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two triples, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .205 with two doubles, two triples and four walks.
- In five of 13 games this season (38.5%) Abrams has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.
- In two games this season, Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.08 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
