After going 1-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Zach Plesac) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .233 with a double, a home run and nine walks.

Call has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Call has an RBI in five of 12 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings