The injury report for the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) ahead of their NBA playoffs first round game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) currently has seven players. The playoff matchup starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 15 from Wells Fargo Center.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the 76ers beat the Nets 134-105 on Sunday. In the 76ers' win, Mac McClung put up 20 points (and added nine rebounds and nine assists), while Cameron Thomas scored 46 in the loss for the Nets.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Harden SG Questionable Achilles 21 6.1 10.7 Tobias Harris PF Questionable Hip 14.7 5.7 2.5 PJ Tucker SF Questionable Calf 3.5 3.9 0.8 Joel Embiid C Questionable Calf 33.1 10.2 4.2 Georges Niang PF Questionable Knee 8.2 2.4 1 De'Anthony Melton PG Questionable Calf 10.1 4.1 2.6 Tyrese Maxey SG Questionable Neck 20.3 2.9 3.5

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Seth Curry SG Questionable Ankle 9.2 1.6 1.6 Dorian Finney-Smith PF Questionable Wrist 8.3 4.8 1.5 Edmond Sumner SG Questionable Hip 7.1 1.5 1.3 Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1 Royce O'Neale SF Questionable Knee 8.8 5.1 3.7 Cameron Johnson PF Questionable Knee 15.5 4.4 1.9

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

76ers Season Insights

The 115.2 points per game the 76ers record are just 2.7 more points than the Nets allow (112.5).

When Philadelphia totals more than 112.5 points, it is 41-5.

The 76ers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 113.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.3 points fewer than the 115.2 they've scored this year.

Philadelphia connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 its opponents make while shooting 34.8% from deep.

The 76ers rank fourth in the league by averaging 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth in the NBA, allowing 110.3 points per 100 possessions.

Nets Season Insights

The Nets score only 2.5 more points per game (113.4) than the 76ers allow their opponents to score (110.9).

Brooklyn is 35-15 when it scores more than 110.9 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Nets are putting up 113.8 points per game, 0.4 more than their season average (113.4).

Brooklyn connects on 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.8. It shoots 37.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.7%.

The Nets put up 114.3 points per 100 possessions (seventh in league), while allowing 112.2 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).

76ers vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -8.5 214.5

