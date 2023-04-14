When the (4-9) square off against the (7-6) at Nationals Park on Friday, April 14 at 7:05 PM ET, Trevor Williams will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 7).

The Guardians are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+130). The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Nationals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill - CLE (0-1, 6.52 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.35 ERA)

Nationals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+130) -- will win the game. If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $23.00 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Victor Robles hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Nationals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won three out of the six games in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (30.8%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won two of 10 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

