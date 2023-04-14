The Cleveland Guardians will look to Jose Ramirez for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +130 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -155 +130 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with four wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington is 2-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in six of 13 chances this season.

In three games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 1-2-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-5 3-4 1-6 3-2 1-4 3-4

