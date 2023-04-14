Friday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (4-9) versus the Cleveland Guardians (7-6) at Nationals Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Nationals. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on April 14.

The Guardians will look to Cal Quantrill (0-1) versus the Nationals and Trevor Williams (1-1).

Nationals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream:

Nationals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 games.

The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Nationals have come away with four wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 2-8 when favored by +130 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (48 total).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Nationals Schedule