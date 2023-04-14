Luis Garcia -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia has a double while hitting .179.
  • In four of eight games this year, Garcia has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Quantrill (0-1) starts for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
