Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .224 with four doubles and four walks.
- In 66.7% of his 12 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 11 home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Quantrill (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.