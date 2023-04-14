The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .226 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

In 69.2% of his games this year (nine of 13), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Candelario has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

