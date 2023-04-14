Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .279 with five walks.
- In eight of 11 games this season (72.7%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (36.4%).
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Guardians will send Quantrill (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
