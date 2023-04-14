Dominic Smith -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .279 with five walks.
  • In eight of 11 games this season (72.7%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (36.4%).
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Guardians will send Quantrill (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
