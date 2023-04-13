The New Jersey Devils (51-22-8, third in the Eastern Conference) take on an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Washington Capitals (35-37-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference), on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN.

In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have put up a record of 2-6-2. They have totaled 30 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 36. They have gone on the power play 24 times during that span, and have capitalized with five goals (20.8% of opportunities).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Devils Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Devils 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-175)

Devils (-175) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.3)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (35-37-9 overall) have posted a record of 8-9-17 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Washington has earned 27 points (11-7-5) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

Across the 12 games this season the Capitals ended with just one goal, they have earned three points.

When Washington has scored two goals this season, they've earned eight points (2-18-4 record).

The Capitals have scored at least three goals 43 times, earning 68 points from those matchups (32-7-4).

Washington has scored a lone power-play goal in 32 games this season and has registered 36 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 39 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 5th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.07 20th 7th 2.69 Goals Allowed 3.16 18th 4th 34.4 Shots 31.1 17th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 31 13th 13th 21.6% Power Play % 21.3% 15th 7th 82.5% Penalty Kill % 82.1% 9th

Capitals vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

