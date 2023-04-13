The New Jersey Devils (51-22-8, third in the Eastern Conference) take on an opponent at the opposite end of the standings, the Washington Capitals (35-37-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference), on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN.

Capitals vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and MSGSN

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-175) Capitals (+150) -

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won 14, or 31.1%, of the 45 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Washington has gone 2-10, a 16.7% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 40.0%.

Capitals vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 284 (4th) Goals 249 (20th) 218 (7th) Goals Allowed 256 (18th) 48 (20th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Three of Washington's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

During their past 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 8.2 goals, 0.7 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Capitals have scored 249 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 20th in the NHL.

The Capitals' 256 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.

They have a -7 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.

