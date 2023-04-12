Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Victor Robles -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles has 14 hits and an OBP of .476, both of which are tops among Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.
- Robles has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), with multiple hits five times (41.7%).
- In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Robles has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Angels have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- Canning will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.