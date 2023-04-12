Griffin Canning will aim to shut down Lane Thomas and company when the Los Angeles Angels play the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Nationals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just five home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .347 this season.

The Nationals' .258 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Washington has scored 46 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 6.8 strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 6.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.06 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.400 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore heads to the mound for the Nationals to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has one quality starts in two chances this season.

Gore will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away MacKenzie Gore José Ureña 4/8/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 4/9/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Away Chad Kuhl Ryan Feltner 4/10/2023 Angels W 6-4 Away Patrick Corbin José Suarez 4/11/2023 Angels L 2-0 Away Josiah Gray - 4/12/2023 Angels - Away MacKenzie Gore Griffin Canning 4/14/2023 Guardians - Home Trevor Williams Cal Quantrill 4/15/2023 Guardians - Home Chad Kuhl Zach Plesac 4/16/2023 Guardians - Home Patrick Corbin Shane Bieber 4/18/2023 Orioles - Home Josiah Gray Dean Kremer 4/19/2023 Orioles - Home MacKenzie Gore Cole Irvin

